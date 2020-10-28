Nevada Resilience Project launches website to provide resources to cope with COVID-19 mental impact

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Nevada Resilience Project (NRP) launched a website to provide resources to help Nevadans cope with the mental and emotional impact of COVID-19.

The website, NevadaResilienceProject.com, was designed to help those experiencing stress or anxiety to develop coping strategies. The site also helps individuals find resources related to job loss, housing, isolation, and the challenge of accessing care.

NRP is also working with local social services and community providers to make “Resilience Ambassadors” available in local agencies to assist people in each geographic region based on their needs. These 39 individuals will help people build coping strategies, provide educational support, and offer referrals.

“While Nevadans are strong and resilient, we recognize that COVID-19 has impacted our residents in many ways, Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

“Together, we will recover from this pandemic and the devastating impacts it has had on our citizens, our economy, and our State. Collectively, we need to address the mental and emotional toll COVID-19 has had on our communities. Now is the time to reach out to one another, stay connected and get the support you need to thrive in these trying times. In partnership with Nevada 2-1-1, the Nevada Resilience Project can help people connect to resources and provide assistance with coping and managing stress. At a time when everyone is being impacted by this pandemic, I urge all Nevadans to get the support that they need and deserve,” added Sisolak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Household Pulse Survey, Nevadans are experiencing 3 to 4 times more anxiety and depression since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“After other natural disasters, such as hurricanes or earthquakes, the recovery usually begins shortly after the event. Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is very different because we have to both continue to mitigate the risk of COVID while working to regain stability in our lives,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, DHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health.

There is no cost to participate and participant information is confidential.