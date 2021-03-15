Nevada residents 55+ with underlying health conditions can go to retail pharmacy to get COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are older than 55 and have an underlying health condition, you are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, you have to get it through a retail pharmacy.
8 News Now Reporter Joe Moeller explains why.
by: Joe Moeller, Nikki BowersPosted: / Updated:
