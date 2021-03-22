Nevada reminds immigrant, refugee community the COVID-19 vaccine is free to all, regardless of immigration status

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more Nevadans become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Governor’s Office for New Americans (ONA) is reminding the immigrant and refugee population, especially the undocumented community, that the vaccine is free for all regardless of immigration status.

Also, the state will not share any personal identifiable information with federal agencies.

Last month, Governor Sisolak called for a more equitable and fair vaccine rollout to address the challenge of vaccine equity in the region.

“I want to make it clear: Regardless of immigration status, COVID-19 vaccines will be free to all Nevadans who need them. This pandemic has brought a lot of hardship to Nevadans and the last thing we want is for our immigrant and refugee community to fear receiving the vaccine due to their immigration status,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the vaccination team have done an incredible job developing our Vaccination Program Playbook, but for this to be successful, all populations should be vaccinated. It is a priority to me and to the State that all Nevadans have equal access to the vaccine.”

The federal Department of Homeland Security issued a statement indicating they will not be making arrests at vaccination sites in order to support equal access to the vaccine. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics.

“This virus does not care whether one is documented or undocumented. And in a public health emergency, neither should we,” said Charina de Asis, director of the Office for New Americans.

All Nevadans are asked to present a form of identification when receiving the vaccine. The information that is collected from immigrants and refugees’ identification documents will be entered in Nevada WebIZ, the state’s immunization information system. However, the state has strict privacy laws in place and cannot share this information to the federal government.

Identification documents that are accepted include, but not limited to: a state identification, driver’s licenses and driver’s authorization cards, passports, consular identification, or any document issued by a foreign government that is substantially similar to a consular identification card.

The identification is required to ensure that the person who made the appointment is the one who is receiving the vaccine, and that it this is accurately recorded in Nevada WebIZ.

More information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response can be found at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov. For information on making an appointment go to NVCOVIDFighter.org or call the hotline at 800-401-0946.