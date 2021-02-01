Nevada officials provide update on COVID-19 trajectory, vaccination efforts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Nevada is going down, but the risk of catching the virus is still considered high. COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage says he believes that downward trajectory seen so far can be attributed to the statewide pause we continue to be in and better compliance.

But while the test positivity rate should be no higher than 5%, our’s has hovered around 20%. The latest number is around 17%.

“We still very much want to continue to monitor this and make sure that we have this under control,” said Cage, “and that the trend continues to go down.”

He notes the numbers have revealed that people who have died from the virus pass away, on average, five weeks after infection. Therefore, we don’t yet know the number of deaths resulting from New Year’s Eve celebrations.

On another front, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Nevada is toward the bottom of the list in vaccinating residents.

One of the leads of our state’s vaccination plan says as of Jan. 31, just over 253,000 doses of the vaccine have been given and reported.

One challenge is making sure those doses go to the right people. Frontline workers are among the first to be vaccinated.

In Clark County’s general population, according to Nevada’s vaccination playbook,, only the 70+ age group is to be vaccinated at this point.

“We have seen times when it does look like there is favoritism or personal connections that are leading to doses being distributed not in line with the playbook,” said Cage, “and we have addressed those.”

The I-Team asked how many vaccinations the state has received from the federal government as of Monday. An answer has not yet been provided.