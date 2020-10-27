Nevada joins ‘Western States Pact’ to independently review safety of any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that the state has joined the “Western States Pact,” California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety review group, that will have experts in the western states conduct an independent safety review on any vaccine approved by the FDA.

Gov. Sisolak said in a follow-up tweet, “Nevadans will be able to feel confident in the safety of vaccine knowing a review by experts across the West gave it their seal of approval. This process will be happening in lockstep with the federal process. The goal is to not have this independent review cause a delay.”

Today, I am proud to announce NV is joining@CAgovernor @OregonGovBrown &@GovInslee to independently review the safety & efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA. I am thrilled to work with the Western States Pact by bringing together the best & brightest scientific minds. pic.twitter.com/85ZvY4dvIB — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 27, 2020

Nevada, Washington and Oregon joined the review workgroup, and will help California in its effort to ensure the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the scientists forming this independent review group are experts in immunization and public health.

“Once again, I am thrilled to work with other states in the Western States Pact to ensure we take care of all our residents by bringing together the best and brightest scientific minds across states borders. We know we are stronger together,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

“We appreciate the opportunity to join with other western states to help build confidence in a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Richard Whitley, Director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The review panel’s goal is to set in motion the state’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which is said to prioritize those most at risk.

“As COVID-19 does not stop at state lines, our response to it must similarly cross borders,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

CA continues to leverage our scientific expertise in managing #COVID19.



📍 WA, OR and NV are joining CA's #COVID19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to independently review a vaccine & ensure a healthy & safe path forward for all our communities. https://t.co/hFv3dGWDx3 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 27, 2020

“Along with our western state partners, California will let science and facts guide our decision making to ensure the safety of our communities,” Newsom added.

This is not the first time western states worked together in response to COVID-19. In April, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Nevada joined in a Western States Pact which shared a vision for fighting COVID-19 and reopening their economies.