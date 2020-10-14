Nevada issues health and safety guidance for celebrating Halloween, Día De Los Muertos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada has issued recommendations and guidance for celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year.

Nevada Health Response (NHR), a resource used to inform Nevadans about the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact, is urging Nevadans “to minimize the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus while enjoying these special days.”

Nevada Health Response’s recommendations is consistent with CDC guidelines, and encourages the public to celebrate Halloween and other holiday activities in small groups, with the least amount of interaction as possible.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which runs NHR, is encouraging alternatives to the traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating this year in order to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

It is urging community members to communicate with their neighbors, and plan trick-or-treating this year. NHR offered the following ideas to make trick-or-treating safer and appropriately distanced:

Line up individually wrapped treats at the end of the driveway or yard’s edge. Watch the fun, and enjoy the costumes from a distance.

Use a plastic slide, cardboard tubes, or plastic pipes to deliver candy from a distance.

Take kids on an outdoor, distanced treasure hunt to look for candy or Halloween-themed items.

GUIDELINES AND BEST PRACTICES, from Nevada Health Response:

Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings.

Smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups. Avoid crowds.

Shorter gatherings are generally safer than longer gatherings.

It’s safer to gather with people who consistently wear face coverings/masks (noncostume), keep physical distance, and follow other prevention recommendations.

Participating in virtual activities is the safest option.

Wear a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance whenever you are out in public or around people who are not a part of your household. (A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.)

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people outside your household.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth or eyes with unwashed or just sanitized hands

Be mindful that using alcohol and drugs can cloud judgement and increase riskier behaviors.

Stay home & avoid contact with others if: Have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in the isolation period. Are currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test. You are sick, have any respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms. Any household member has COVID-19, is exhibiting respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms. You have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are currently in the quarantine period. You believe to have been recently exposed or come into contact with a COVID-19 case.



“In general, the more people you interact with, the more closely you interact with them, and the longer that interaction, the higher your risk of getting and spreading COVID19. Indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces because indoors, it can be harder to keep people at least 6 feet apart and the ventilation is not as good as it is outdoors,” Nevada Health Response summarized.

Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak issued the following statement concerning Halloween activities that traditionally take place every year at the Governor’s Mansion:

“The First Lady and I are disappointed that the annual Halloween trick-or-treating event at the mansion will not be able to take place this year. Last year we hosted our first Halloween at the mansion and will cherish those memories for a lifetime. However, at this time, we made the decision that protecting the health and safety of the limited staff at the mansion and our fellow Nevadans must be our top priority. We encourage all Nevadans to safely celebrate this year and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year for the biggest and best Halloween yet.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Governor and First Lady say the mansion will continue to be decorated in the festive Halloween spirit. They are encouraging all Nevadans to celebrate safely in their communities and review the Halloween Safety guidance issued by Nevada Health Response.

For the full list of recommendations, click the file below: