LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has reached 10,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a milestone that comes two years and eight days after the state’s first COVID-19 death.

Reports released by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) show that 10,031 people have died. That’s an increase of 82 since last week’s report.

Deaths in Clark County account for 77.1% of the state total during the pandemic. Clark County is reporting 7,739 total deaths, an increase of 66 over the past week.

A report released today by the Southern Nevada Health District shows deaths have been most common in people 65 and older. SNHD data shows 68.8% of the victims were 65 or older. People with underlying medical conditions including hypertension, diabetes, chronic lung disease and chronic heart disease are at the highest risk.

COVID-19 vaccines, available for free, greatly reduce the chance of severe illness or death.

In Clark County, 61% of the victims have been men, and 38.9% have been women. SNHD notes 11 cases in which the birth sex of the victim was unknown, accounting for the remaining 0.1%.

As the pandemic began, minorities including Blacks and Hispanics were dying at higher rates, but numbers now show that race doesn’t appear to be a risk factor.

The full COVID-19 report appears below.

Weekly numbers released on Wednesday show that Clark County is averaging about 70 new COVID cases each day, according to state data released on Wednesday. That’s down from an average of 77 last week. The state is averaging about 96 cases each day, down from 109 last week.

Accurate case counts for March 15-21 are still difficult to obtain since the state and county switched to weekly reporting. 8 News Now will continue to report the averages published by DHHS until the numbers align.

Nevada reported 82 deaths over the past week, pushing the state total to 10,031. Clark County reported 54 deaths for a total of 7,739. See more information about deaths at the top of this story.

Hospitalizations have increased slightly in the past week, with 170 COVID-19 patients in the county and 192 patients in the state. That’s an increase of 14 patients in the county and five statewide.

CLARK COUNTY

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average): 70

Deaths: 54 since last week (total: 7,739)

Hospitalizations: 170 (+14 since last week)

NEVADA

New daily confirmed cases (14-day moving average) 96

Deaths: 82 since last week (total: 10,031)

Hospitalizations: 192 (+5 since last week)

The state and county are now providing weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Data released today includes information collected from Tuesday, March 15, through Monday, March 21.

