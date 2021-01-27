Nevada has received second-lowest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses per capita, data shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Data shows Nevada has received the second-lowest number of vaccine doses per capita out of all states so far. Local officials tell us they’ve had conversations with the federal government and the National Governors Association and are working to address this issue.

However, they do say our state officials are ordering all first doses that are available to us and ordering second doses as needed.

“We are closely tracking when folks are due for their second doses, and we are ordering each week exactly the number of second doses we will need for both Moderna and Pfizer product,” said Candice McDaniel of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Those second doses are allocated in ear mark for Nevada and are sitting on the shelves waiting for us to order them.”

The state is having Moderna and Pfizer handle the storage of those second doses until they are are ready to order.

As of Jan. 26, 194,930 doses have been administered.

The federal government has also announced many states will be seeing an increase in their allocation numbers from both Moderna and Pfizer.

“The federal government said that states should be able to see allocations for up to three weeks at a time,” said McDaniel. “This alliance with state calls for more predictability from the federal government.”

The state reports that the ordering system has shown the increase available for Moderna, and they are waiting for Pfizer.

Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to the National Health and Human Services secretary regarding our allocation.

“The mass vaccination operations that we are setting up need the predicability to keep going,” said McDaniel. “It doesn’t make sense to open for a few days and then close for a few because we ran out of vaccines.”

As for long-term care and skilled nursing facilities, vaccines are still ongoing. The state is making sure these facilities are accounted for, and doses are available.