Nevada gives OK for all health care providers to start COVID-19 vaccinations for kids 5-11 years old

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 is beginning in Clark County and across Nevada after federal and state officials gave the go-ahead.

Announcements and appointment times from pharmacies early this week were followed by clearance today for all health care providers in Nevada to begin vaccinations using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) said vaccinations will be available on a walk-in basis beginning Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the public health center at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Walk-ins will be accepted while the county’s appointment system is updated.

Shots will be available at additional SNHD sites soon. Information on availability will be posted on the SNHD website at www.SNHD.info/covid-vaccine.

SNHD also provided new statistics on COVID-19 cases in children in Clark County.

A total of 37,006 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County have been reported in children ages 5 to 17. There have been 266 hospitalizations and four deaths in the age group, according to a Wednesday news release.

Children with COVID-19 can develop severe symptoms that result in hospitalizations, death, MIS-C and long-term complications. The Health District has reported 92 cases of MIS-C among Clark County children.

Vaccines also help to protect those who are too young to receive the vaccine. There have been 7,468 cases of COVID-19 reported in children ages 4 or younger, 149 hospitalizations, and one death.

“For parents, getting their children vaccinated is an important step towards protecting their health, the health of their families, and the health of their communities,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer. “While some parents are eager to get their children fully vaccinated and protected from COVID-19, we do realize others may have questions, and I encourage parents to speak with their health care provider to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their child vaccinated.”

“Today is an important day for families all across the state of Nevada and I am so proud to say that the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those as young as 5-years-old,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement released Wednesday morning in Carson City.

“I encourage all families to choose vaccination for their children and for themselves. Protecting our kids will give them more days at school, with their friends and with their families. Vaccination is our way out of this pandemic,” Sisolak said.

Nevada worked with California, Oregon and Washington to evaluate the safety of the vaccine, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of federal approval Tuesday night.

Reactions were mild and similar to those seen in adolescents and adults and with other vaccines routinely recommended for children and were less common at ages 5-11 years than at 16-25 years.