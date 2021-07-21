Gaming Control Board ‘fully supportive’ of new mask mandate in Clark County

FILE – In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. For the second month in a row, casinos in Nevada reported $1 billion in house winnings in April, showing signs that tourism business is returning faster to pre-pandemic levels than some experts expected. The state Gaming Control Board said Thursday, May 27, 2021, that last month’s overall “casino win” of nearly $1.04 billion was up a robust 11% compared with $936 million in April 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board (GCB) is “fully supportive” of the Clark County Commission’s latest mask mandate. Commissioners voted Tuesday to require all employees to wear masks while in indoor public places at work.

The GCB issued a statement on the ruling Wednesday, which reads:

When the Board issued Industry Notice #2021-48 earlier this year, it did so knowing that the pandemic would be an evolving emergency for the foreseeable future, and that local jurisdictions would act in the best interests of their constituents. As a partner in the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception, the Board is fully supportive of the Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County Commission in its mask mandate for employees in Clark County. The Board will ensure compliance with this requirement in Clark County within the Board’s areas of jurisdiction.” J. Brin Gibson, Chair, Nevada Gaming Control Board

Any casino that is found in violation of the mandate may be subject to disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission.