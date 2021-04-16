Nevada discontinues COVID-19 dashboard updates on weekends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Health Response on Friday announced a major change in data reporting, discontinuing updates to the COVID-19 dashboard on weekends.

The end of reporting data seven days a week will inflate counts on Mondays and Tuesdays for new cases, deaths and several statistics related to hospitalizations.

“The state’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated on the weekend. Going forward, the dashboard will be updated Monday through Friday to remain consistent with local health authorities and partners who are discontinuing providing data updates to the state on weekends,” according to a statement from Nevada Health Response.

“To provide the most accurate data, the Office of Analytics will update the COVID-19 dashboard weekdays, so the Monday and Tuesday updates may be higher than has been seen recently since they will include data from the weekend.”

Nevada Health Response advises Nevadans to use the trends tab on the dashboard and metrics that show averages over time for the most reliable view of the data. Metrics that show averages can better account for reporting delays or other daily data anomalies.