Nevada COVID-19 Task Force launches state-wide parade to promote contact tracing app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To help stop the spread of COVID-19 and promote the adoption of the COVID Trace Contact Tracing app, the state is launching a multi-city parade with stops throughout Las Vegas, Reno, Lake Tahoe, and Carson City. Performers, celebrities, entertainers, local businesses, and more will come together for spectacular pop-up performances at iconic Nevada locations, including the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign and Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 28.

They’ll be at the Reno Arch and the Nevada State Capitol Building on Nevada Day, which is Oct. 30.

The producers of the event, Greg Chase, CEO & Founder of Experience Strategy Associates, and Douglas Johnson, President & Executive Producer of Entertainment Plus Productions, say they are once again coming together to rally the community to promote a vital message to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This same group was also behind several #MaskUpNV events throughout the city.

Developed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the COVID Trace app is an innovative tool offered free of charge that provides important contact information without compromising privacy.

The event will launch on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, where performers from shows up and down The Strip will emerge from parked cars and trucks to descend on the iconic sign performing an original version of We Are Family in both English and Spanish.

The spectacle will grow to a crescendo that will include the following Las Vegas icons:

Piff the Magic Dragon

Chippendales dancers

John Katsilometes

Captain Dorsal Finneas from Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas sports team mascots — Chance, Bucket$, Aviator, and Spruce

From there, the troupe will join a parade of local business semi-trucks, bucket, and display trucks, ambulances, resort limousines, and more, and make their way throughout the city.

Stops include T-Mobile Arena, Caesars Palace, local grocery stores, and health clubs in Las Vegas and Henderson. One special stop will be made at the currently dark Smith Center for a performance in front of the cherished local venue to send the message that the sooner we stop COVID, the sooner we can light up the stages once again. The day will conclude on the field of Allegiant Stadium for a spectacular final presentation.

Below is a breakdown of the timeline for the parade:

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 Parade & Performance Schedule of Arrival Times***:

● 8 a.m. Welcome to Las Vegas Sign

● 9 a.m. Parade departs

● 9:10 a.m. Toshiba Plaza

● 9:35 a.m. T-Mobile Arena

● 10:10 a.m. Caesars Palace

● 10:40 a.m. Mariana’s SuperMarkets – West Sahara Ave

● 11:10 a.m. The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

● This performance will be held in front of the currently closed building as a tribute to the out of work entertainers

● 12:20 p.m. Life Time Athletic – West Charleston Blvd.

● 12:55 p.m. Las Vegas Athletic Club – West Flamingo Road

● 1:25 p.m. Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

● 2 p.m. Smith’s Food and Drug – Southern Highlands Parkway

● 2:40 p.m. Las Vegas Athletic Clubs – S Eastern Ave, Henderson

● 3:10 p.m. Life Time Athletic – Green Valley

● 3:45 p.m. Allegiant Stadium

● Includes Mercy Air Trauma Helicopter Flyover