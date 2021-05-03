Washoe County COVID-19 plan to reopen at 100% capacity approved

LAS VEGAS — Local authority for COVID-19 decisions has now been granted to all 17 Nevada counties, according to the state.

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force received Washoe County’s plan, completing the transition to county authority throughout the state.

Washoe County is immediately reopening at 100% capacity, but a requirement for social distancing remains at six feet. Clark County had chosen to restrict capacity, but dropped social distancing to three feet.

The statewide mask mandate remains in place, but most other COVID-19 mitigation measures are now under the authority of the local governments in each county, the task force said in a news release.

The full plans for all counties are available at: Nevada Health Response – COVID-19 Task Force page.