Nevada approves Clark County’s plan to ease capacity and social distance restrictions on May 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state of Nevada has approved Clark County’s local mitigation plan, easing capacity and social distance restrictions. According to Clark County, the state said the county’s “Local COVID-19 Mitigation and Enforcement Plan” can go into effect Saturday, May 1.

The Clark County Commission approved the plan on April 20 to increase capacity restrictions for public gatherings to 80 percent occupancy effective on May 1. The plan also reduces social distance requirements from six to three feet. Additionally, businesses currently closed, including nightclubs and adult entertainment, may reopen on May 1 due to the approved plan.

“As Chair of the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, I would like to thank you and all of the Clark County stakeholders for the work invested to develop” your plan, Caleb Cage wrote in a letter today to County Manager Yolanda King. “Pursuant to Section 4 of Directive 041, the Governor delegates authority to Clark County to manage COVID-19 mitigation measures, consistent with the County’s Local Plan and the remaining statewide directives.”

Commissioners decided that capacity and social distancing requirements will be removed when 60 percent of the eligible population receives at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Masks will continue to be required, per Nevada Directive 24 and Section 4 of Directive 28.

As of Tuesday, 46.5 percent of the eligible population of 1.83 million (those at least 16 years old) has received at least one vaccination shot, Clark County said. To reach the 60% threshold, about 1,097,955 people locally would need to get at least one shot.

“Our community has been great so far about getting vaccinated,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “If everyone just keeps it up, we’ll get to open up the community 100 percent.”

To register for a vaccination, please go here.