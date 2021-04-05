Nellis AFB expands vaccine eligibility to beneficiaries 16+ with high risk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nellis Air Force Base is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include Tricare beneficiaries and active duty members between the ages of 16-64 with increased health risk, per CDC guidance.

Tricare beneficiaries who are over the age of 65 are also eligible. All beneficiaries can receive the vaccine at the base at the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center (MOMMC) or at an off-base facility if they meet current DOD or Nevada criteria. To make an appointment online, click HERE.

Interested beneficiaries that wish to call should follow the steps below to schedule a vaccine appointment:

Call the COVID Hotline at (702) 653-2273 Select Option 9, Option 1, and Option 1 to confirm eligibility

Eligible Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center @TRICARE beneficiaries can now book their #COVID19 vaccines online by visiting https://t.co/gum8mSOsfQ.



To see if you're eligible, visit: https://t.co/quhBRPI1PK@DoD_DHA — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) April 5, 2021

Nellis AFB follows DOD vaccination guidelines, not state guidelines. For more information, click HERE.