Mother, newborn leave hospital weeks after COVID scare

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — We’re one year into the pandemic and it has been marked by many milestones. For one family — it has been a year they almost didn’t have together after they both nearly died from COVID-19.

Just as they were starting life together, they faced their biggest battle.

“I am ecstatic, we have been waiting for this moment for quite some time now,” said Yvette Camacho.

Yvette was all smiles under her mask, as she wheeled her newborn daughter emery out of the hospital.

Yvette has been battling COVID-19 since January. At just 30 years old, she had no pre-existing conditions other than her pregancy. She was so sick, she was airlifted to Cedars Sinai-medical Center and was put on a life support.

Her baby needed to be delivered immediately at only 26 weeks.

“If she had not come to us or if we had delayed transfer for whatever reason, I don’t think neither her nor the baby would have survived this,” said Dr. Dominic Emerson.

She woke up a week later. Wasn’t even aware of the delivery.

Her only contact with Emery was over Facetime. One month and two pounds later, Emery was strong enough to leave the hospital Wednesday.

Doctors are still researching why some pregnant women with no pre-existing conditions can get so sick with COVID-19. It is recommended that pregnant women speak to their doctors about whether they should get the vaccine.