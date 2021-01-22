Mother, daughter encourage others to get vaccinated after receiving their first doses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While there have been issues with the vaccination process, some have found it to be simple and are encouraging others to get the vaccine as soon as they can.

“We can’t get back to having conventions that help our economy, get back to concerts, all the things that make our economy tick,” said Elaine and Susan Splan said. “The more people that get the vaccine and getting herd immunity the sooner our town can get back to doing what it does best.”

Elaine and Susan both recently got their first doses through the Southern Nevada Health District. They said it was quick and painless.

Some other options to get the vaccine are at Smith’s and CVS or Walgreens. You must have an appointment and either be 70 years of age or a frontline worker.