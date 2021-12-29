Mojave High School nears 100 COVID-19 cases; elementary schools account for nearly 2,800 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are on winter break, but COVID-19 cases continue to pile up at schools across the valley.

Nearly 100 cases have been reported at Mojave High School in North Las Vegas, the most at any school in Southern Nevada. A total of 98 cases includes students and school staff.

Only one other school in the valley has more than 90 cases: Arbor View High School in the northwest valley, where there are 96 cases.

When students head back to classes on Wednesday, Jan. 5, they are going back as the fast-spreading omicron variant grows and the test positivity rate in Clark County surges above 10%.

A total of 6,765 cases reported on the Clark County School District’s dashboard, which updates daily, shows that most of the cases have occurred at elementary schools:

Elementary schools: 2,773 cases

High schools: 2,117 cases

Middle schools: 1,176

Central office: 564

Cases involving students account for about 65% of the totals across the school district. Cases involving teachers and school staff make up 28% of the cases, and the rest involve staff from central offices.

The middle school with the highest total is Ralph Cadwallader Middle School in the northwest valley. West Preparatory Academy, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard in North Las Vegas, has 52 reported cases. It is a school that has K-12 students.

Betsy Rhodes Elementary, not far from Cadwallader, is the elementary school with the most cases with 30. Several other elementary schools in the valley are in the high 20s.

Elementary schools generally have the smallest enrollments, and high schools have the largest.

