Mojave, Arbor View and Centennial top list of schools with most COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are off Friday and Tuesday as the “Stop the Spread” pause gives schools a brief break from masks and protocols that have become part of everyday life.

Going into the 5-day weekend created by rescheduling by the school district, here’s an update on case counts at schools across the valley.

Remember that the Clark County School District (CCSD) only reports the cases it knows about — reporting is completely voluntary on the part of students and their families, teachers and other employees. Testing for private schools is not available.

Another way to look at data on school-age kids (5-17) is available from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). A look at numbers from Jan. 1-13 shows that cases in that age group increased by 13% since the start of the year — from 42,775 on Jan. 1 to 48,694 on Jan. 13.

Below are the top five elementary and middle schools, and the top 21 high schools — all the ones with 100 or more cases. Totals for each school include students, teachers and staff. CCSD does not provide information that gives student totals for each school. The numbers of cases are cumulative totals since July 1, 2021.

Elementary schools

Beverly Mathis Elementary School – 57 Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School – 51 Elise Wolff Elementary School – 50 Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School – 47 Betsy Rhodes Elementary School – 45

Middle schools

Ralph Cadwallader Middle School – 64 Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School – 64 Clifford O. (Pete) Findlay Middle School – 63 Lied Middle School – 62 Del E. Webb Middle School – 59

High schools (all schools with 100+ cases)

Mojave High School – 163 Arbor View High School – 159 Centennial High School – 156 Shadow Ridge High School – 145 Desert Oasis High School – 135 Liberty High School – 129 Durango High School – 125 Foothill High School – 122 Rancho High School – 122 Spring Valley High School – 121 Cimarron-Memorial High School – 121 Green Valley High School – 115 Basic Academy of International Studies – 114 Coronado High School – 114 Desert Pines High School – 110 Legacy High School – 109 Clark High School – 107 Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts – 106 Sierra Vista High School – 105 Las Vegas High School – 104 Silverado High School – 101

View the CCSD dashboard here.

Data is based on internally confirmed and self-reported COVID-19 positive lab results (both PCR and rapid are included).