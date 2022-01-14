Mojave, Arbor View and Centennial top list of schools with most COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are off Friday and Tuesday as the “Stop the Spread” pause gives schools a brief break from masks and protocols that have become part of everyday life.

Going into the 5-day weekend created by rescheduling by the school district, here’s an update on case counts at schools across the valley.

Remember that the Clark County School District (CCSD) only reports the cases it knows about — reporting is completely voluntary on the part of students and their families, teachers and other employees. Testing for private schools is not available.

Another way to look at data on school-age kids (5-17) is available from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). A look at numbers from Jan. 1-13 shows that cases in that age group increased by 13% since the start of the year — from 42,775 on Jan. 1 to 48,694 on Jan. 13.

Below are the top five elementary and middle schools, and the top 21 high schools — all the ones with 100 or more cases. Totals for each school include students, teachers and staff. CCSD does not provide information that gives student totals for each school. The numbers of cases are cumulative totals since July 1, 2021.

Elementary schools

  1. Beverly Mathis Elementary School – 57
  2. Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School – 51
  3. Elise Wolff Elementary School – 50
  4. Thomas O’Roarke Elementary School – 47
  5. Betsy Rhodes Elementary School – 45

Middle schools

  1. Ralph Cadwallader Middle School – 64
  2. Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School – 64
  3. Clifford O. (Pete) Findlay Middle School – 63
  4. Lied Middle School – 62
  5. Del E. Webb Middle School – 59

High schools (all schools with 100+ cases)

  1. Mojave High School – 163
  2. Arbor View High School – 159
  3. Centennial High School – 156
  4. Shadow Ridge High School – 145
  5. Desert Oasis High School – 135
  6. Liberty High School – 129
  7. Durango High School – 125
  8. Foothill High School – 122
  9. Rancho High School – 122
  10. Spring Valley High School – 121
  11. Cimarron-Memorial High School – 121
  12. Green Valley High School – 115
  13. Basic Academy of International Studies – 114
  14. Coronado High School – 114
  15. Desert Pines High School – 110
  16. Legacy High School – 109
  17. Clark High School – 107
  18. Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts – 106
  19. Sierra Vista High School – 105
  20. Las Vegas High School – 104
  21. Silverado High School – 101

View the CCSD dashboard here.

Data is based on internally confirmed and self-reported COVID-19 positive lab results (both PCR and rapid are included).

