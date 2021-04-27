Mexican Consulate teams up with Las Vegas, SNHD for vaccination clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of residents in the Latino Community were vaccinated Tuesday thanks to outreach by the Mexican Consulate. It’s part of an ongoing effort to get one of the most impacted communities protected from COVID-19.

The consulate vaccinated 250 people with Pfizer’s first dose. No appointments were necessary, and all those who participated were walk-ins.

“People should be very well aware that the second dose is necessary,” said Julian Escutia Rodriguez, consul of Mexico in Las Vegas. “If you get Moderna or Pfizer, you should go back and get your second dose. I invite everyone to be very responsible because this is good for you and your family.”

They tell 8 News Now this was part of a collaboration with the City of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District to continue vaccinations. The target was the Latino Community, which they say has been one of the most impacted since the start of the pandemic.

They stress that Latinos are still questioning the safety of the vaccines. Tuesday’s effort was not massive, but more symbolic, in hope to gain people’s trust in vaccines.

“Don’t be selfish or say that the government made it or that they want us to get it, and it’s taking away our freedom,” said Vielka Luna, who received the vaccine. “It’s none of those things. They are looking out for everyone and making sure everyone stays safe.”

She tells us she got her vaccine after running errands at the Mexican Consulate. Luna says all her family has been vaccinated, and it was only fair that she does her part to keep herself and everyone around her safe.

This is the third time the consulate has offered the vaccine to the community. They hope word of mouth will help motivate others to step up and get one of the three shots, reassuring all of them are safe and effective.