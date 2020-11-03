Member of Governor Sisolak’s staff in Carson City tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A member of Governor Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive result for COVID-19 through a rapid test. According to the governor’s office, the staff member was tested after developing symptoms over the weekend.

The staff member was last in the office on Thursday, Oct. 29, and was not symptomatic at that time.

The State epidemiologist conducted a disease investigation interview with the staff member and determined that the Governor is not deemed a “close contact” per the CDC’s definition.

The Governor took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 test last week and received a negative test result. The Governor took another regularly scheduled COVID-19 test today and received another negative result.

The staffer is fully participating in the disease investigation and contact tracing efforts with their local health authority to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of the next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

Out of an abundance of caution, all staff who worked out of the Capitol Office last week are currently working from home and conducting their regular business while the positive staff member undergoes the disease investigation process. Any staff members who are identified as close contacts through this process will follow all public health guidelines, including contact tracing, quarantining, and testing.

The Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols, including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and strict hygiene procedures. The office undergoes regular cleaning, and an additional deep cleaning of the Governor’s Office and high-touch common areas, including Capitol restrooms, was conducted today.

As a reminder, personal medical information is protected under federal and state law. The Governor’s Office will not be disclosing the identity of this individual, and we ask the public to respect their privacy at this time.