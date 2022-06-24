LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County’s COVID-19 community level remains at “high” — and masks are still recommended indoors in public settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Numbers released Thursday show conditions have improved in Nye County, where most of the cases have come from Pahrump. Nye County’s community level has been reduced to “medium.”

The CDC shows that cases have dropped in Clark County, but hospitalizations have increased slightly. The county went to “high” community level two weeks ago, on June 9.

Here are the numbers posted by the CDC, with comparisons to last week’s levels:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 238.36 (down from 312.92)

238.36 (down from 312.92) New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 14.3 (up from 14.1)

14.3 (up from 14.1) Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 5.7% (up from 5.5%)

Although hospitals are not under a strain from COVID-19 patients, it’s the increase in hospital admissions that is keeping the county at “high” community level.

CDC recommendations currently include:

Recommended actions based on current level : Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.

The Southern Nevada Health District began offering COVID-19 vaccinations this week for children from 6 months old to 5 years old. Find a clinic near you on SNHD’s website.