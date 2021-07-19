Mask up: Response to SNHD’s recommendation depends where you are

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As cases creep up, the push to wear masks is on again.

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that people wear masks indoors in public, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.

But not everyone wants to put the masks back on. Then there are some who have gone back to wearing them.

And there are others out there who never took them off.

Depending where you go, you might see everyone with masks … or no one.

People we spoke to today aren’t really noticing much of a change.

“I think it is actually less … less people are wearing their masks,” said Sheldon Sanchez.

“I don’t know if they are watching the news or if they are really paying attention to what is going on,” said Charles Holifield, who was out shopping. “But we know the variant is out there. We know it is changing. It is mutating … everything.”

Some major hotels on the Strip have started requiring employees to wear masks once again regardless of vaccination status.

Some off-Strip companies are doing it, too.

“When people do come in, as in today, we do put our masks on,” said James Kerr, owner of Boss Security Screens in the southwest valley.

He says the masks add an extra level of safety.

“We are in the businesses of safety and security to begin with, so it makes sense that we are going to take extra precautions,” Kerr said.

Some people say they shouldn’t have to mask up.

“I have both of my vaccine shots, so I don’t think I need to,” Sanchez told us while he was out was shopping. “I feel like if they don’t have their shot, they need their vaccine.”

Others don’t think vaccination status matters, and wouldn’t mind seeing the mandate back in place.

“I would,” Holifield said. “I don’t think people will follow anything until there’s more deaths.”

We asked people on social media what they thought.

First, we asked if people are using the masks again indoors. More than 50 percent of the people we contacted said they are. But less than half said they actually feel safer compared to last week.

And if you are traveling and need a COVID-19 shot, McCarran International Airport will be hosting a pop-up vaccinations clinic on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site is in Terminal 1, Level 2. The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available.