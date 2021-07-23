Mask signage back for Clark County businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you head out to shop or eat, you may notice more signs up on the doors of businesses encouraging customers to mask up. It’s all part of the new mandate.

“It is to avoid a shutdown again,” said Jaimesen Mapes of Fine Entertainment. “Nobody wants that.”

As cases rise in Clark County, more mitigation measures are being put in place.

“It is just one more step we can do to ensure our staff are maintaining safe protocols,” Mapes told 8 News Now.

Fine Entertainment operates several restaurants, including PKWY Tavern in the southwest valley. The signs at businesses are encouraging customers to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

“Our goal is to curb the risk as much as we can by using the masks,” Mapes said.

All Clark County businesses are supposed to put the signs up Friday, following the mandate enacted earlier this week. The Southern Nevada Health District has provided mask signs on its website for business owners to use.

“It didn’t really come as a shock,” said Wes Kendrick of Table 34.

He notes the mandate and the sign requirements may help — and he ended up making his own.

“We just kind of improvised, made our own and just outlined the recommendations from the Clark County Commission.”

Kendrick says nobody wants to see another shutdown.

“Everything we went through over the past year, from closure to step-by-step reopening it, is always in the back of your mind,” he said.

Another part of the mandate requires grocery stories, hotel/resort properties, indoor malls and other businesses hosting more than 250 people to submit a COVID plan to the county next week.