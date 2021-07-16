Mask ‘recommendation’ issued by Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All people should wear masks indoors, according to a new recommendation released Friday by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

Whether you have been vaccinated or not, SNHD recommends wearing a mask “in crowded indoor public places where they may have contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.”

The recommendation falls short of the mask mandate issued this week in Los Angeles County, but could be a sign that a mandate could be the next step.

According to an SNHD statement:

“Using masks correctly has proven to be effective in helping to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19. With the rise in cases and slowing vaccine rates in Clark County, the Health District’s recommendation to wear masks in crowded public settings, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos, is a step to fully utilize the tools we have available to stop the pandemic.”

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been growing steadily, and Clark County is on a White House “watch list” as a “sustained hotspot” for the virus.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak underscored the importance of taking the recommendation seriously in a tweet.

.@SNHDinfo is recommending everyone wear masks in crowded indoor settings due to the increase in cases in Clark County.



I urge residents & visitors to take this seriously & follow the recommendation for the health of our community & State. https://t.co/dHScsaQVgi — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 16, 2021

SNHD continues to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important and effective step people can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Additionally, people who are sick should stay home and get tested if they have symptoms related to COVID-19. People who are unvaccinated and have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, such as traveling or attending mass gatherings should also get tested,” the SNHD news release said.