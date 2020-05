LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man assaulted a clerk in Holly, Michigan in the most disgusting and dangerous way, and it was illegal, according to police.

Police say it happened at a Dollar Tree over the weekend. Police say he walked in without a mask, and when the clerk told him he had to wear one, he responded by wiping his nose on her shirt.

Police say he then made a comment about using her garment as his mask.

Authorities are still searching for the man who used his nose as a weapon.