LVCC hosting drive-thru vaccination clinic, hoping to boost Clark County numbers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just became as easy as going through a drive-thru. Starting Tuesday, all you have to do is pull up in your car and roll up your sleeve.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is working to make the process even more convenient, as Clark County experiences a decline in vaccinations.

Appointments are necessary, and you will have to wait in your car for 15 minutes before leaving. SNHD can administer more than a thousand vaccines each day via the drive thru.

This week, there also multiple pop-up vaccine clinics, part of an effort to get the vaccination rate higher.

Greg Cassell, incident commander with the health district, says while they’re working hard to get to the finish line, it keeps getting pushed farther down as less people show up.

“We were focusing as a district on mass vaccinations, getting as many people through the door as we possibly could, and that’s why we had those sites up and running,” Cassell explained. “I’ll be honest, it definitely petered out faster than we thought, the interest in vaccines and people coming, so we had to have it shift.”

Right now, Clark County is over 1 million vaccines short of reaching the 60% mark, the point when local restrictions can be lifted. Given the slowdown in vaccinations, Cassell doesn’t anticipate the county reaching that mark until 10 or more weeks from now.

“That’s a very important thing, that people get in there and get vaccinated, so we can attend the sporting events, hockey games, soccer games, football games, are right on the tail end of this,” he said. “We really need to get to that 100% for our economy and for the mental health of our community.”

Due to the vaccination slowdown, Cashman will close Wednesday, and UNLV will close for first doses and walkins Friday.

Once Cashman closes this week, most of the resources will be sent to the Texas Station drive-thru location that opens May 11. Moving forward, Cassell says the health district has a couple things in the works that could help bring in more people. They’re expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.