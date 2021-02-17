‘Long haulers’ discuss experiencing COVID-19 symptoms months after initial diagnoses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 470,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19 and just under 5,000 of those deaths are from Clark County.

As we enter year two of the pandemic, thousands of others who have gotten sick and survived are realizing that a full recovery may be elusive.

Many battle a wide range of health problems that baffle doctors.

In spring 2020, Nehama Kravitz was knocked down by a bug. Besides the obvious physical signs, her mental state was not right.

“I was on the phone with one of members of my team and I couldn’t remember words… words I couldn’t remember,” Kravitz said.

“One day I was taking a shower, I could not breathe and had to kick the shower door… passed out… back to the hospital again,” said Karla Washington.

Washington and Kravitz are some of the thousands of people suffering from symptoms weeks — and even months later.

“There’s a few terms for it: Post-COVID Syndrome, Long COVID, Long Haulers Syndrome,” said Dr. Leann Silhan.

Dr. Silhan specializes in internal and pulmonary medicine. She estimates about ten percent of COVID patients are what are now being called “long haulers.”

“The most common are respiratory symptoms: breathlessness, fatigue, cough, chest pain,” Dr. Silhan said.

Kravitz had all the official signs, but the diagnosis wouldnt confirm it.

Denise Valdez: “So, when you got your test, and it was negative what was your reaction?”

Nehama Kravitz: “A part of me was devastated to be honest.”

The positive test would have confirmed what she was feeling. Without it, there was no validation.

“I had a few patients who had mild to moderate symptoms for the first two weeks, then week 3 they were completely negative, but then they were actually sicker in week 3. This is a new thing were seeing,” said cardiovascular specialist Dr. Fahmi Farah.

The virus is unpredictable and unforgiving. People who were healthy with no under lying health conditions have their bodies turn on them — suffering with COVID.

“This is seeming to happen at least to people in my experience who are otherwise extremely healthy and young,” Dr. Silhan said.

In some the immune system falls apart. In others, organs are targeted.

“Even after leaving the body, leaving remnants, inflammatory process effecting other organs particularly the lungs and the heart,” Dr. Farah said.

Heart failure and kidney disease are common, but the symptoms for a long hauler swing so widely, it is tough to nail it down.

“It’s been trying to figure out why I’m having all these symptoms and I’m not getting a lot of answers,” Kravitz said.

Although there may not be clear answers, there is support. Both women found it on Facebook by joining support groups.

“This is a real thing. These are people all over the world writing about same exact symptoms,” said Kravitz.

“Okay, so I’m not crazy this is really real,” Washington said. “I’m really not back to who I am, and other people are going through the same thing.”

In December, Congress authorized funding for more research to study the prolonged health consequences of long covid.

It is a big enough problem that post COVID-19 care and rehab centers have opened at hospitals around the country.