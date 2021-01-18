Logistical, website issues cause CCSD teachers to question the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada educators are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but there’s just one problem: They’re still unable to register to receive the dosage.

According to teachers like Patrick Mohrbacher, who works at Sunrise High School, “Just the website is down, and it just says ‘come back later,’ and you know we all have lives to live, and we’re not just going to be sitting around waiting for a computer screen to load constantly.”

The Clark County School District does not require educators to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but some want it before returning to the classroom.

However, educators seem to face some issues.

“What we’ve seen so far has been frustrating, and it seems super disorganized,” said Vicki Kreidel, NEASN president and 2nd-grade CCSD teacher.

Although scheduling remains a problem, Kreidel says she was able to get an appointment.

“Sometime last week, we were told there was a drop-down that included educators on it. Somebody started telling us, and so there were a few people that were able to get in,” Kreidel said.

She also says teachers are dealing with some logistical and scheduling issues.

“We work full-time, and to go in during the day is a problem,” Kreidel said. “Like a lot of us could maybe do it, but we have to take a half-day off of work. So we have to put in for a sub ahead of time.”

According to Tam Larnerd, principal at Spring Valley High School, most of the teachers on his campus seem to want the vaccine.

“I got several text messages from many teachers that said like, ‘I got my appointment,’ and one I know that’s been vaccinated,” Larnerd said.

He says teachers know getting the COVID-19 vaccination is the best way for them to be able to go back into their classrooms.

“They know that the vaccine is an important step for making that happen, said Larnerd.

The Clark County Education Association is surveying CCSD educators about the vaccine. The teachers union says out of more than 13,000 people so far, a majority support vaccination.