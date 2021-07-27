Locals share opinions on reinstated Nevada mask policy

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Clark County School District (CCSD) made big announcements Tuesday. They’re adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines that say everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, should wear a mask in public indoor settings.

According to Sisolak, the mandate takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th.

Residents who spoke to 8 News Now had mixed reactions when it comes to the new changes.

“I’m ok with it,” said Tanya Johnson. “I think we should continue wearing the mask; I never took mine off!”

“I think it sucks because since the mandate got lifted, we have been coming to the store without masks,” shared Las Vegas resident Zatieya Harris. “I don’t feel extra protected even if I wear a mask.”

#MASKS😷 are officially back! #Nevada Governor Sisolak made the announcement today that starting Friday, everyone is required to wear a mask indoors & that includes in schools. We spoke to locals & parents. Hear their reaction tonight @ 11pm #8NN #COVID19 #CovidIsNotOver 📸WH&LA pic.twitter.com/NX08YJ06al — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) July 28, 2021

CCSD parents also voiced their concerns on the matter, saying they feel frustrated that their children, along with all school district staff, are required to mask up when school starts on Aug. 9th.

“I just want my kid to go to school without a mask,” Stacie Azzata said. “I am his parent, and I have the choice whether I want to send him with a mask or not. To me, having a child sit there for six hours a day with a mask on is just not ok.”

Anna Marie Binder, a mother of six children, tells us she feels differently. She says if this is what it takes to get our kids back in school, so be it.

“For people like me that have been following along closely, this wasn’t a surprise, and we wanted this,” Binder said. “There’s a lot of parents that I don’t think have looked their kids in the eyes and asked them what they want.”