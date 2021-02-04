Locals react to SNHD’s COVID-19 exposure location data

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is getting a more clear picture of where Nevadans are contracting COVID-19. Our I-Team first brought you the information Wednesday about the data released by the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The data shows most people are contracting the virus at food establishments, hotels and medical facilities. But the biggest concern is the first one of on the list: “other.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SNHD reported more than 23,800 cases in the state. In the last 30 days, there were more than 3,300 cases. All of them listed “other” as their source, which is very vague and concerning for several local residents that we talked to.

Many tell us that gyms, restaurants and grocery stories tend to be risky and prefer to have things delivered. Even then, they say they’re doing all they can to stay safe, but it’s not easy.

“We don’t go to casinos anymore. We go to the senior hours at the grocery stores; we are around as few people as possible, but we have friends in our senior development that have parties at their houses. That, I don’t understand,” said Las Vegas resident Linda Heekin.

Surprisingly, air travel was at the bottom of SNHD’s list, with about 1,300 people claiming that as their place of contact.

As our I-Team stated, most of the virus transmission happens outside of the home.

The health district tells us they are working to better define “other.” They say it can be an individual’s home, national park or a playground.

We also spoke with residents who tell us outdoor activities are their go-to. Trips to the dog park or hiking were among the top favorites to avoid any indoor gatherings, which they say could be risky.

“You get used to it. I like to go out and grab dinner with my wife, but since this started, we try to stay home,” said Clarence Friend. “Come to the park every day to walk, but there is not much else you can do.”

According to the information, there is no known virus transmission for a hair or nail salon.

More than 216,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clark County since January 2020, according to the health district. More than 3,300 people have died from the virus in the county, as well.

All the information was collected through contact tracing, health officials say. It’s information that is still being processed every day.