Locals celebrate special occasions with the COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is seeing progress with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, but there is still a lot of work left to do.

According to the state’s vaccination playbook, around 34% of all Nevadans 16 and older are now fully vaccinated. Many come to the Las Vegas Convention Center for their shot, but special vaccination events are hoping to increase access.

On Cinco de Mayo, there was plenty of music and movement at the East Las Vegas Community Center. A free festival included food, fun and something special: the COVID-19 vaccine. It was hosted by local leaders, part of an overall push to get more Nevadans vaccinated.

The community came out in full force.

“I feel a little bit safe,” said Benjamin Moraleda, who received the vaccine. “I’m very grateful that they had this. I was so excited. I came all the way from the west side, all the way here, just to get the vaccine.”

Health officials are hoping to get the shot in as many arms as possible.

“Over 34% of people [who are eligible] have been fully vaccinated, but we need that number to be a lot higher before things start going back to normal in the valley,” said Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth, an assistant professor at Touro University Nevada.

Closer to the Las Vegas Strip, Carmella Korte got her first dose of the vaccine at the convention center on what was a special day, her 16th birthday.

“I’m really excited because I can get the vaccine,” Korte said. “I’m now eligible, and I think that’s really important.”

Korte says she had COVD last summer, so she knows how much it can impact someone. Now, she is encouraging all Nevadans to get the vaccine, just like she did.

“It can help everyone do their part to stop the spread,” Korte said.

Many agree that we all need to work together.

“This is a little contribution to the betterment of everybody,” Moraleda said.

For a full list of current COVID-19 vaccination sites in Clark County, click here.