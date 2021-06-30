Local health officials stress COVID-19 vaccinations, say no plans to return to mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, local health officials say there are no plans to return to a face mask mandate. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is simply emphasizing that everyone get their vaccine, especially younger people.

A recent spike in cases is raising red flags, as vaccination rates slow down. This means the risk of contracting the virus is growing, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

“I know some people have the misconception that if you have COVID or had it in the past, you are immune,” said North Las Vegas Councilman Scott Black. “That’s different than the immunity that comes from the vaccine. If you had COVID in the past, you still need to get vaccinated.”

At least 95% of people in Clark County who have died or have been admitted to the hospital in the last three months with the coronavirus have not been vaccinated.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer of SNHD, says they will continue to provide convenient vaccine clinics in the valley.

“We consider that it’s important to emphasize the need for vaccinations for those who have not received the vaccine because most of the hospitalizations and deaths we have seen today in Clark County are those not vaccinated,” he shared.

Gov. Steve Sisolak continues to push the “Get Out the Vaccine” efforts and “Nevada Vax Days,” which awards millions of dollars in prizes to those who are vaccinated during a weekly raffle.

With the Independence Day holiday coming up, Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick stressed the importance of health safety measures.

“Fourth of July is a very important weekend, where people are getting together with family and loved ones,” she said, “and I can’t stress the fact that if you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask and follow the CDC guidelines.”

Vaccinations will continue to be the main focus moving forward, and officials hope Nevadans will do their part to keep everyone safe.