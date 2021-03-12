LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and outlined a plan to get the U.S. 'closer to normal' by July 4 in a prime time address to the nation on Thursday night, one year after the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic.

“By July the Fourth there’s a good chance your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” said President Biden.