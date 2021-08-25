LIVE: ‘The Pandemic Stops With Me’ webinar on importance of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘The Pandemic Stops with Me’ webinar is covering the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, why minority communities are hesitant to get vaccinated, and how the community can do its part to stop the spread of the virus.

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Brian Labus – Epidemiologist and Associate Professor, UNLV School of Public Health; Member of Governor Sisolak’s COVID-19 Task Force
  • Jose Melendrez – Chairman, Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition; Executive Director, UNLV School of Public Health Office of Community Partnerships
  • Dr. Erika Marquez – Vice Chair, Nevada Minority Health and Equity Coalition; Assistant Professor, UNLV School of Public Health
  • Dr. Francisco Sy – Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, UNLV School of Public Health
  • Dr. Christina Madison – Associate Professor, Roseman University of Health Sciences; Associate Professor, UNR School of Medicine

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

8 Nes Now Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories