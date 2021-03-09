Lines shrinking as more vaccine clinics open, hours extended at some sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vaccine hours have now been extended to help cut down the wait produced by long lines.

Today, lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center “mega-site” were moving along well, according to people who were there.

Earlier today, we visited other vaccination sites including the Heritage Park Senior Facility at 300 S. Racetrack Road in Henderson. The site just opened today in Henderson.

The site is offering 500 vaccinations per day — all by appointment only.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

Vaccinations ran very smoothly today, even with a large group of people getting the vaccine. There were no waiting lines at Heritage or the Convention Center.

Sebastian Keska took his mom to get her second dose. He was pleased.

“I’m very estatic. You know, I don’t have to worry about her contracting the virus. There is still a small chance that she can get it, but it’s not as aggressive … not as scary,” Keska said.

As for extended hours of operation at the Las Vegas Convention Center (now open until 5:30 p.m.) and Cashman Center (now open until 6 p.m., people say they are extremely happy because more and more people can continue to get vaccinated.

See a full list of hours of operation and vaccination sites.