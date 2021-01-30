Laughlin residents now able to register for Feb. 3-4 COVID-19 vaccine clinic

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — Residents in Laughlin can now register for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The vaccine is available to those that meet current state eligibility requirements. The clinic will be held Feb. 3-4 at the Aquarius Hotel Ballroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days.

Click HERE to register for the Laughlin clinic.

Vaccine supply is limited to 600 per day, according to a tweet from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Nevada has set up a call center to help those with questions about the vaccine and vaccination process. The number is: 1-800-401-0946. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.