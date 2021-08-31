LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas feed store is requiring customers to show proof-of-horse ownership before selling ivermectin, a medication for large animals that some humans are taking thinking it can cure coronavirus.

V&V Tack and Feed posted a sign next to the product which reads, “Ivermectin will only be sold to horse owners. Must show pic of you and your horse.”

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medicine for treatment and prevention in animals. COVID-19 is a virus, not a parasite.

“COVID-19. We’ve been living with it for what sometimes seems like forever,” an article on the FDA’s website reads. “Given the number of deaths that have occurred from the disease, it’s perhaps not surprising that some consumers are looking at unconventional treatments, not approved or authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.”

The agency reports several hospitalizations from people who tried to self-medicate with dosages meant for large animals.

“For one thing, animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do — a ton or more,” the article states. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”

In addition to not being authorized for treatment, there is no evidence ivermectin treats COVID-19.

Some forms of ivermectin are approved for the treatment of parasites in humans, the FDA reported, but the kinds available online, for animals, are not approved. A doctor would prescribe the drug for a parasite infection in a human — and the medication would not be in the form given to horses, the FDA warns.

Severe dangers of ivermectin include neurologic disorders, seizures, coma and death.

Nevada Poison Control can be reached by calling 800-222-1222. In the event of a medical emergency, call 911.