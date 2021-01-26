Las Vegas family shares grief, speaks out after loved one loses COVID-19 battle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family has a message for valley residents while mourning the death of their loved one: “You have to wear a mask in public or anywhere you go. Please don’t take it off, even at a restaurant or with family members. Just keep the mask on,” Flavio Sanchez’s son Angel Sanchez pleaded.

Flavio Sanchez recently lost his fight against COVID-19, and his family is speaking out.

Sanchez was a hard worker and a man of faith, but his biggest role was being a husband and father to his family. According to them, it was a love he held on to until his final days.

Flavio couldn’t breathe. His fever was high, and he said he couldn’t handle it anymore.

Angel says he can’t forget the last time he saw his father, Flavio. The 17-year-old and his mother had to rush him to the hospital on Jan. 6 after he contracted COVID-19.

Unable to hold back her tears Josephina Sanchez, Flavio’s wife, said Flavio was the only provider for their family, that includes four children. She blames those who don’t follow health guidelines for the death of her husband.

Flavio worked as a chef at a restaurant inside McCarran Airport, and when the pandemic hit, his family says he always watched over them.

He would run errands on the bus and pick up groceries by himself, according to his wife, because he didn’t want them to be exposed. They believe that’s where he may have caught the virus.

The 52-year-old father developed symptoms at the end of December, and the virus quickly spread to most of his family. They all recovered, but Flavio’s health was deteriorating.

Flavio’s eldest son hopes to graduate high school and quickly find a job to help with the bills while his mother also looks for work.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been created. The Sanchez family said they have been able to cover rent and bills for January because Flavio was able to help secure some covid relief funding while he was hospitalized, but they say that money is quickly running out.