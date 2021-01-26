Las Vegas Convention Center will be SNHD’s second dose clinic site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) announced the Las Vegas Convention Center will be SNHD’s COVID-19 second dose clinic site. This comes a day after the health district announced appointment scheduling will be available starting Feb. 1.

According to a news release, the site will open on Feb. 2, and time slots are by appointment only. Appointments are relegated to individuals who received their first dose at a health district clinic, including Western High School, Cashman Center or SNHD’s main public health center.

“We are pleased to be able to announce the location of our second dose clinic site at the Las Vegas Convention Center,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of SNHD, in a news release. “The facility offers our community a centrally located site to access the vaccine, and we appreciate the continued support the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has provided during the response the pandemic.”

The clinic is slated to operate Tuesday through Saturday. The release says it will be located in the C-1 area of Central Hall and includes dedicated parking in the Silver Lot off Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive.

“The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is pleased to be a community partner for this very important undertaking,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, in the release.

SNHD’s Moderna vaccines were first administered the week of Jan. 4 and Pfizer’s the week of Jan. 18. The second dose may be administered after 28 days for Moderna, and 21 days for Pfizer.

The health district says it will notify those eligible with the contact information it has on file.

SNHD also stresses those who did not receive their initial vaccine from one of its clinics will not be vaccinated if they register and must contact their original provider.

The health district recommends getting your second dose as close to the above intervals as possible, but you can receive it up until six weeks after.