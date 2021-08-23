Las Vegans have been waiting: ‘Since they approved it, I know it is safe’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since COVID-19 vaccines came out early this year, many Las Vegans have had concerns about getting the shot before full FDA approval.

But with today’s announcement granting full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, experts expect more people to be heading to clinics like the one at the Stan Fulton Building on the UNLV campus to start the process to get fully vaccinated.

With full approval, more people are lining up to get their shot.

“At first, I didn’t think it was safe,” said Tamber Clark, who was getting the vaccine today.

“Since they approved it, I know it is safe. I would rather get it than not get it,” Clark said.

Hours after the FDA approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, a pop-up clinic at the Rafael Rivera Community Center in east Las Vegas was getting busy.

Edward Macias was there to get the vaccine on Monday.

“It helps, because there are a lot of people scared to get the vaccine,” he said.

“In terms of approval, this is the final step,” said Dr. Jonathan B. Baktari of e7 Health.

Baktari, a vaccine expert, says there is no higher approval a vaccine can get.

“This is now the world’s largest study before an approval,” Baktari said.

Under the emergency use authorization, millions received the vaccine. He says this makes it one of the most studied vaccines.

“There has not been a vaccine approved in the U.S. ever that not only had the 40,000 Pfizer’s giving the vaccine, but we are also giving the FDA the 92 million people that got the vaccine as part of their analysis,” Baktari said.

Clinics like the one at the Rafael Rivera Community Center will continue to pop up.

Peter Guzman, Latin Chamber of Commerce president described it as “a trust factor.”

“I think it will give people more confidence and that is kind of what we have been waiting for, for those people that are a little bit nervous,” Guzman said. “And I think now with the FDA approval it will get them over the hump of being nervous and scared.”

The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are still being studied, but approval is expected for those as well.

Meanwhile, the vaccine clinic at UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building, just off Flamingo Road, goes until 10:30 p.m. Monday, and it reopens again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.