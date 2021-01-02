Larry King, 87, hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Larry King attends the Los Angeles Community College 2019 Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA/KLAS) — Veteran television host Larry King is in isolation at a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, KTLA reports.

According to multiple sources, the 87-year-old talk show host has been sick for 10 days. Family members, including ex-wife Sean King and their two sons, are not being allowed to visit him, KLAS’ sister station KTLA says.

Many are pulling for King during this latest health struggle. In 2019, he suffered a near fatal stroke and back in 1987, he survived a heart attack.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.