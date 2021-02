LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Data gathered by the state shows flu activity is much lower than it has been in past years which is believed to be a result of the precautions people are taking to avoid contracting COVID-19.

There have been 23 hospitalizations, 1 death, and 0.02% specimens testing positive for influenza as of the second week of the 2020-2021 flu season. During this same time period last year, there were 931 hospitalizations, 22 deaths, and 48.3% positivity, and in the 2018-2019 season, there were 449 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, and 26.5% of positivity, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology.