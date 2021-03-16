Increase in eligibility causes longer COVID-19 vaccine lines; local leaders work to expand clinic hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fifteen thousand people were vaccinated over the weekend, and as more and more groups become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the wait time in line increases. This was experienced by everyone who was vaccinated over the weekend at the Cashman Center.

However, on Tuesday, after the morning rush, lines at the Las Vegas Convention Center moved fairly quickly. Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are pulling resources together to expand clinic hours.

The Convention Center is one of the closest vaccination sites to the Strip. Many hospitality workers like Flor Paz showed up Tuesday to get their first dose.

“We’re always around people. A lot of people are coming from out of state, you know, so it’s very vital for us,” Paz said.

When the site opened, there was a bit of a line; some waited over an hour. However, Sean Dowling said he had a short wait–and it was worth it since he’s now serving up to 700 people a day as a line cook at Boulder Station.

“It’s a lot of people we’re exposed to, and we’re exposing ourselves to.”

In order to accommodate hospitality workers who work odd shifts like Dowling, County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick says they’re looking at expanding hours at some clinics to be open twelve to fourteen hours each day.

“We’ve talked about the 24-hour process, and we think in time, we can get to that if we need it. But right now, we’re looking at going to 7 or 8 in the evening; starting very early in the morning,”

said Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Chairwoman.

Kirkpatrick says this will apply to a few different sites, but at this point, there is no plan for which clinics will expand hours and when.

8 News Now learned some individuals got an email from the health district Tuesday afternoon, stating their appointment for Sunday at the Cashman center will need to be rescheduled. It says there will not be a vaccine event that day. 8 News Now reached out to the Health District for more information and has yet to hear back.