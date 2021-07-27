In Nevada, decisions on vaccine mandates could affect more people soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the nation, we’re starting to see various public and government agencies require COVID-19 vaccinations — or routine testing for those who are unvaccinated.

Dr. Jason Dazley with the VA of Southern Nevada Healthcare System says 99% of their staff already has their shots. He thinks other entities will follow.

Dazley spoke to 8NewsNow about the decision to mandate vaccines. He explained how the VA came to this decision, and if other public employees could be required as well.

“I think overall we’re seeing an overwhelming of our health care systems in general,” Dazley said.

“Our patients and veterans are first and foremost, and they have already suffered as they’ve fought for freedom. So to equal that with our service, that’s what we want to do to protect them from disease,” he said.

“They’re going to want to make it something where we can increase our vaccination numbers a little bit. We’re in the low 40s and that’s not nearly where we need to be.”

While the state works to bring percentages up, it isn’t requiring employees to get the vaccine yet.

But it doesn’t end there.

“State employees who are unvaccinated will be required to take weekly COVID-19 tests,” said DuAne Young, policy director in the Governor’s Office.

Last week, Young said tests will begin mid-August. The state is encouraging employees to get vaccinated before then.

“Workplaces that reach more than 70% of a vaccination of employees will no longer need to follow the weekly testing protocol,” Young said.

When it comes to whether Clark County will mandate employee vaccinations, a representative says they’re evaluating their options.

Metro police will require all new hires — regardless of position — to be vaccinated.

It is still optional for current employees.

As of Monday, only 51% of Metro employees have been fully vaccinated.