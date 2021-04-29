Importance of pop-up vaccination clinics grows across valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As numbers at mass vaccination sites are going down, the Southern Nevada Health District is ramping up vaccination efforts. Smaller clinics are now popping up across the valley.

“Our goal is to get vaccines in arms,” said Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is fronting a major push to continue vaccinating the community.

“Going to places like community centers, senior centers, places where people are already engaged with the community there,” Madison said.

Roseman has overseen many pop-up clinics since early April. Now that large vaccination sites, such as Cashman Center and UNLV, will close next week, Madison says those pop-up clinics will become even more important.

“Meeting people where they are, having these vaccine clinics in locations where they like, know and trust you. That’s the No. 1 thing that we need to be able to overcome some of this vaccine hesitancy,” Madison explained.

Throughout the past week, hundreds of people have been vaccinated at smaller clinics.

“We want to get up to that 60%,” said Sarah Lugo, IMT operations section chief for SNHD. “We want to make sure everyone is coming back for their second dose. We want to make sure people are fully protected.”

She notes this outreach won’t end anytime soon, with eight pop-up clinics planned for next week.

“We really do target those underserved areas, or where we see that we’re lacking in providing vaccinations in specific areas,” said Lugo.

Now, they’re working on ways to bring more people in. Roseman is considering live music.

“We’ll be helping our local artists that have obviously been hit very hard during the pandemic,” said Madison, and then also providing some entertainment while they wait for their vaccine or while they wait during that observation period.”

Although the Cashman and UNLV sites are closing, the convention center will remain open through June to make vaccinations more convenient. A drive-thru clinic could be offered as early as next week.