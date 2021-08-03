‘I Thought that Was It’: North Las Vegas man recounts COVID battle

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southern Nevada, a North Las Vegas man is speaking out on his experience battling the virus. Marcus Cosio tells 8 News Now it has been one of the worst things he’s been through in his life.

Today, Cosio is recovering and reflecting on his decision of not wearing a mask and getting his vaccine.

“I remember that feeling of not being able to breathe and not being able to catch my breath,” he recalled.

Cosio, who is 29-years-old, is still fighting to survive after contracting COVID in July.

“Not one idea. I work, and I maintain a lot of safety, and I respect the distance and whatnot,” he said. “Just through the slip of a crack somewhere, it got me.”

The father of two tells us at the beginning, he did all he could to get better, but his health took a turn, and he was rushed to MountainView Hospital.

“I got up and ran to the bathroom, and I was holding myself inside of the restroom, trying to use the bathroom, coughing, gasping for air,” Cosio recounted. “And at that one point right there, I thought that was it.”

He says his past decisions could have prevented this nightmare, beginning with mask-wearing and getting the vaccine. He hopes this will motivate others to get their shot.

“I was never really against the vaccine. I wanted to wait for it,” Cosio explained. “I didn’t make it in time to get the vaccine. I should have gotten it sooner, if it meant it would have helped me this much.”

He says he can’t get his COVID-19 vaccine until October. Until then, he says he will put the mask back on and keep his distance.