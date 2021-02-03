I-Team: New numbers show where people may be catching COVID-19 in Clark County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New data from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) paints a better picture of where Nevadans may have contracted COVID-19.

The health district began posting the information Wednesday, Feb. 3, after the I-Team and other local journalists pushed officials to release the information.

According to the data, the top places of contraction since the pandemic began include restaurants, hotels and medical facilities.

While the data is the first look since last summer for where a person who tested positive for COVID-19 may have been exposed to the virus, the top category in this new data is “other.”

Top 10 places of possible exposure

Other:

23,819 cases since the start of the pandemic

3,366 cases in the past 30 days

Food establishment:

13,146 cases since the start of the pandemic

1,969 cases in the past 30 days

Hotel/motel:

12,219 cases since the start of the pandemic

1,078 cases in the past 30 days

Medical facility:

11,851 cases since the start of the pandemic

1,084 cases in the past 30 days

Work:

6,870 cases since the start of the pandemic

1,490 cases in the past 30 days

Grocery store:

6,775 cases since the start of the pandemic

1,410 cases in the past 30 days

Casino:

5,482 cases since the start of the pandemic

8,03 cases in the past 30 days

School:

2,267 cases since the start of the pandemic

313 cases in the past 30 days

Long-term care facility/nursing home/assisted living/retirement community

1,893 cases since the start of the pandemic

218 cases in the past 30 days

Air travel:

1,388 cases since the start of the pandemic

281 cases in the past 30 days

“A place of possible exposure is not necessarily where disease was acquired, due to an extended incubation period of up to 14 days. Multiple places of possible exposure may be identified during investigation,” a footnote about the data on the district’s website stated.

The information is obtained through contact tracing, Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD’s chief health officer, said. However, last fall, contract tracers stopped asking location-specific questions due to the overwhelming number of new coronavirus cases.

“Any particular case could identify multiple places of possible exposure,” Leguen said, adding the data may help the district with mitigation in the county.

Today, the Southern Nevada Health District began posting possible places of exposure for COVID-19 in Clark County. This comes after @8NewsNow and several other local journalists have asked, and asked and asked for this data.. Just another reason why journalism matters. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 3, 2021

There has been no known virus transmission from a hair or nail salon, the data noted. Four cases may be related to exposure at a protest or rally, and one case may be tied to a concert.

Over the past several months, the I-Team has gone back and forth with the health district to release any kind of data about possible exposure locations. Several news organizations received location-specific possible exposure data in September, but later records requests were denied.

The health district has recorded more than 216,000 coronavirus cases in Clark County since January 2020. More than 3,300 people in Clark County have died from the virus.