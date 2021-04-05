‘I got the shot’ message delivered by new public service video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I got the shot.”

That’s how a 30-second public service announcement produced by the City of North Las Vegas and Touro University begins.

The quick video spot ends with a prompt from Chloe Nieves, a physical therapy student at Touro: “Go get yours.”

The video is full of good reasons to follow through, including health, hugs and public safety.

“The COVID vaccine is safe, and important in our fight against this disease,” explains Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth, an assistant professor at Touro.

Dr. Tracey Johnson-Glover, an assistant professor at Touro, adds, “Millions of people around the country are getting vaccinated every day. Do your part and get the shot.”

The video is available in English and Spanish.

“It is very important for everyone who is eligible to get the shot,” said North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown. “I had some reservations about the vaccine, and I know others do too, but I recently got the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Now, I’m protected, and I don’t have to worry when I visit my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with Touro University to get the word out and urge others to get vaccinated.”