‘I Am Done…’: Valley residents share mixed reactions to new mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents are making their voices heard, as new mask mandates inside workplaces are set to kick in within hours. Opinions are varying, from those who don’t mind to those who say they shouldn’t have to make up for those who refuse to get vaccinated.

With Tuesday’s ruling, every employee will be required to wear a mask in indoor public places at work, whether they are vaccinated or not.

“I am done doing more than my part,” Derek Imig told 8 News Now.

He’s fully vaccinated and says the new rule is unfair for those who got vaccinated and now have to make up for people who decline to get it.

“I’m tired of taking care of everybody else,” Imig said. “People need to take care of themselves.”

He isn’t alone. One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, says it’s confusing.

“The rest of us are fine. I don’t see why, if we are doing what we are supposed to do, why do you have a mask, a band-aid, when we already vaccinated?” she questioned.

At a shopping complex in the southwest valley, some who are vaccinated had their masks on, not wanting to take any chances.

“I am all for it,” said Sue Lopez. “I don’t want this thing to go on forever, so the best thing we can do is put on our mask and do what we are told to do, and hopefully, it will go away soon.”

Tyrone Kyser chimed in, “I am going to keep wearing it until I know it is safe.”

Another countered, “It should be our freedom or right to do one thing or the other.”

As of now, wearing a mask is not a requirement inside public settings but a recommendation from the Southern Nevada Health District. Under the new mandate, however, businesses are required to encourage mask-wearing. Some may even enforce it before you walk in.

Clark County commissioners will revisit the rule on Aug. 17.